Kempsey's very own Mathew Huxley has won the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Kempsey 300 competition over the weekend (August 27-28) with his navigator Tobi Turnball.
The pair guided their pro buggy home just four minutes ahead of fellow pro buggy competitor Darren Williamson, with Ben Scott (also in the pro buggy class) four minutes behind Williamson.
Kempsey 300 was round three of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW off-road racing championship and round two of the Kings of Kempsey.
Kempsey Macleay Off-Road Club vice-president Todd Wilson said the event was a great success.
"We had great weather, the track was fantastic and everything went really well," he said.
"Everyone had a clean race and drove really well and we had a good turnout. It was great fun"
Wilson said it was "very special" to have the Kempsey Macleay Off-Road Club president win the Kempsey 300 competition.
"He won from start to finish," Wilson said. "It's nice to see a local win it, and he put in a lot of hours to get this race happening, so it's good to see him rewarded in that way."
Wilson made his own comeback to the track after crashing his car into a tree at Wittitrin last year. He said it was great to race again, especially with his daughter Ashley as his navigator.
"I kept it out of the trees this time, which was good," he said. "It was great to be back on the track and to race with my daughter."
Wilson said Michael Spokes also made a great appearance on the Wittitrin track with his son Damon.
"It was his first time with his son in the car and he wanted to show him how it all worked. After his first heat, he had overtaken almost every car on the track and drove through the field to come home in second place.
"Then he had engine troubles on Sunday which put him out of the race... but he said it was good fun out there with his son.
"Overall, we were very happy with how the event went and it was good to see some of the locals dominate the race."
