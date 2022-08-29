The Macleay Argus

Kempsey's Mathew Huxley wins the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Kempsey 300 competition

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey's very own Mathew Huxley has won the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Kempsey 300 competition over the weekend (August 27-28) with his navigator Tobi Turnball.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.