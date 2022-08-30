Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories will be rolled-out over two weeks
We are officially half way.
Next up, meet Councillor Alexandra Wyatt, who has been "stalking council" for about a decade. She was elected last December and re-elected at the recent by-election.
Home Base: Midway between Kempsey and Crescent Head.
Work: Former Park Ranger, Ms Wyatt currently works for NSW Department of Planning and Environment and as a Wildlife Project Officer.
Experience on council:
Ms Wyatt decided to shift her focus from State Government to the local community and run for council in 2016, where she was pushed out of a spot due to preferencing.
But she didn't give up.
"I applied for an environmental role in council and narrowly missed that one because I didn't have a PHD. I am glad that I didn't get that role because it allowed me to run for council in 2021. I prefer to advocate for the community and speak freely, rather than be an employee. I love being on council, it's a dream come true".
Representing: Independent
Alexandra Wyatt says she wears two professional hats when it comes to skills sets, interests and reasons for being on Kempsey Shire Council; environmental law and science, and social work.
"I felt there was no-one in council that had the authority to interrogate council management and decision through an environmental lens. We had people from the farming sector, business, hospitality, teaching and accounting, but no one with natural resource or environmental qualifications.
"I am the only current councillor with authority to ask the right questions about: sustainability of planning and development proposals, lawfulness of planning and development decisions, adequate assessment of social sustainability and environmental impact; and culturally appropriate assessment of Aboriginal heritage"
Alongside her passion for caring for our environment is her passion for people.
Inspired by her daughters and their peers in Kempsey, Councillor Wyatt completed a certificate 4 and Diploma in Community Service.
"I use these skills in my roles as a Board Member of YP Space (youth homelessness), Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre, facilitator of the Love Bites program, Disability Interagency committee, Domestic and Family Violence Monitoring Committee and Youth Frontiers mentor".
Inclusive for all: Cr Wyatt's motto is "leave no one behind".
As councillor, Ms Wyatt wants to ensure that council programs and services are accessible, available and inclusive of everyone in the shire, and aims to lift our socio-economic indicators out of the bottom six in New South Wales.
Build community resilience: For floods, fires and biosecurity events in the prevention, preparation, response and recovery phase.
"This is about the people, the businesses, and the land and infrastructure, both public and private," says Cr Wyatt.
"We don't want to just deal with the event after it's happened, we want to learn lessons, make improvements or prevent and better prepare to hopefully avoid catastrophic situations."
Sustainable Living: Development and land-use planning that aligns with the carrying capacity of land, and deals with a changing climate, whether human-induced or natural phenomena.
Cr Wyatt lists tree scapes, caring for wildlife and biodiversity, and hydrology and infrastructure capacity as just some examples of focus.
Innovative Infrastructure: Cr Wyatt wants to look at modernising aging infrastructure.
To make roads, buildings, waste management centres, water and sewer systems, flood structures and bridges all more efficient in their function.
Cr Wyatt wants to market and positioning Kempsey Shire Council to capitalise on opportunities from the State and Federal Government through grants.
"We are all aware that our local and regional roads are terrible. We need to work towards being more efficient, innovative".
Crescent Head Master Plan (CHMP): This is a project Cr Wyatt would like to see finalised by September 2024, with "some parts complete and others commenced".
There are several precincts within the CHMP that are yet to be resolved, and an approved Master Plan is high on Cr Wyatt's list of priorities.
"The CHMP has planning designs to improve social, economic, environmental and aesthetic outcomes for several precincts including the shopping area, the Creek front, the ocean front and carpark. Some of these have been approved, but the scope of the planning works around the surf club, ocean front and carpark still needs to be resolved.
"I see the new design, upgrade and beautification works around the South West Rocks beach front; and I really want Crescent Head to be invigorated and revitalised but there is still some work for Council to do".
Partnering with the people: Cr Wyatt says what is most important to her is to be a councillor that advocates for the people in the shire to "get a better deal", and believes her skills and professional experience will allow her to do so.
To her, this looks like a councillor that not only informs, but also consults with and listens to the community. Someone who allows the public to contribute on matters that affect them, empowering the community to make decisions.
