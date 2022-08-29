Students from the Macleay Valley were some of the many across the state to be visited by players from Cricket NSW's Sydney Sixers.
Students from South West Rocks, Crescent Head, Kempsey South and St Joseph's were all able to take a crack at the cricket bat and meet the iconic Big Bash League players.
Maitlan Brown and Kurtis Patterson were two of the thirteen Sydney Sixers visiting schools as part of the Country Blitz, a three-day regional engagement tour run by Cricket NSW.
For the past two years Country Blitz has been delivered online, but this year, face-to-face activities have finally returned to school across the state.
For St Joseph's Primary School students Aiden, Harry and Rory, it's been an exciting experience.
"It's been very fun," said Harry.
"I've definitely learned a few things and chatting with the Sixers was pretty good too."
"For them to come down from Sydney to teach us...was very nice and kind of them," said Aiden.
Brown who grew up in Wingham said that the Country Blitz is a wonderful opportunity to connect with kids in the regions and show them that cricket can be fun and friendly.
"Any chance that we can get to visit regional areas is really special because coming from a regional area myself, I was excited when the players got to come visit," she said.
Seeing the students participate bought back fond memories of when Brown was younger.
"There's so many opportunities now especially for young girls who want to get into cricket," she said.
"I know when I was growing up, I played a lot of boys cricket so now seeing the progression and change and opportunities come about for young girls to play cricket is really special."
Brown and Patterson plan to visit Kempsey South Public School later today (August 29) and will be visiting schools from across the Mid North Coast.
