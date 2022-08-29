Kempsey Saints finished off their Coastal Premier League Men's first grade season in style with a 5-4 upset over Port United on Saturday.
Co-coach Dan Baker admitted he did allow himself to wonder "what-if" the season looked a little better as Saints' attack clicked for the first time all season and the goals kept flowing.
It's been a disappointing season for the Kempsey side, but the victory over their finals-bound opponents will give them something to build on in 2023.
"We knew we had it in us, it just took until the last game for it to all happen. I'm not sure why or how, but finally we showed up and scored some goals," Baker said.
Evan Clarke and Nick Wright both bagged a brace while Angus Crotty also found the back of the net in the impressive performance.
Baker acknowledged it was difficult to single any player out for special mentions with every player playing a role.
It hasn't always been the case for Saints in 2022.
"In the second half of the season there wasn't always that drive there, but it came on Saturday for whatever reason," Baker said.
"We were good all over the park. Everyone had a good game and that was the difference to what we've been doing in the second half of the season."
Saints finished the season in tenth spot on the competition ladder.
"It's not where we want to be; we want to be better than that," Baker said.
"We don't take too much out of [this season], but try and move on and you learn from it. It wasn't what we wanted in either grade."
Saints finished with the third-worst attack in the competition and Baker knows that is where their improvement will need to come from if they are to improve next season.
"That's definitely what we struggled with this year and your confidence builds from there when you start putting the ball in the back of the net," he said.
"That leads to better performances all round."
