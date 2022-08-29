The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Saints finish first grade season on a high after defeating Port United 5-4

By Coastal Football Leagues
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Saints player Adam Grant running with the ball during a clash against Bellingen Football Club on Saturday, July 16.

Kempsey Saints finished off their Coastal Premier League Men's first grade season in style with a 5-4 upset over Port United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.