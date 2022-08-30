The Macleay Valley Mustangs' reserve grade and under-18's side are preparing for a big showdown after successfully making the Group Three Rugby League major semi-finals.
The reserve grade had a dominant 38-10 victory in their top-of-the-table clash with the Port Macquarie Sharks on Saturday (August 27).
The fixture has officially crowned them the minor premiers and booked the team a spot in the major semi-finals against the Sharks at Port Macquarie on Sunday (September 4).
The under-18's side, who has come second on the ladder, ended their regular season with a comprehensive 44-6 win over the Sharks.
Under-18s coach Robert Fernando said their defence and discipline played a big part in their victory against the Sharks.
"Our defence is definitely something we have been working on in the past couple of weeks," he said.
"We have been pretty poor in the defence department and have let a few easy tries slip through in the past, so it's been a matter of tightening up our defence and maintaining that discipline throughout the game."
The under-18s will take on the ladder-leaders Port City Breakers, who is the only team that has defeated the Mustangs all season. Fernando said his team is determined to snap the Breakers' winning streak on Sunday.
"We need to show our defence in that game," he said. "We know we can score points, so it's a matter of shutting them down in attack and keeping them down their end.
"Hopefully, we can then come away with the win to secure that grand final spot."
The Macleay Valley women's side has also made it to the preliminary final with a 20-8 win over Long Flat.
The team will take on the Coffs Coast team this weekend to try and progress to the inaugural North Coast Rugby League women's grand final.
Fernando said it's "really exciting" for the club to have three senior teams make the finals.
"I think it's been quite a while since we had something like this, with three sides going into the finals and hopefully into the grand finals," he said.
"It's really exciting for the club, and I'm hoping we can all come away with the win."
The Mustangs' first grade side, who had their semi-final hopes dashed by the Old Bar Pirates on July 30, have finished their season on a high after beating the Sharks 35-16, with the team once again showing their resilience and determination to win during the clash.
