The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley's reserve grade, womens and under-18s prepare for finals showdown

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
August 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Mustangs' reserve grade and under-18's side are preparing for a big showdown after successfully making the Group Three Rugby League major semi-finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.