At the young age of 10, Sonny Spurgin is set to compete in the under-16s solo and best pairs speedway championships in Queensland.
The achievement follows an impressive performance at the Australian Speedway under-16s 125cc individual and teams championships at South Australia in April.
Sonny will be looking to impress the speedway judges on Saturday (September 3) in the hope of making the next Australian championships selection.
While young gun Sonny will be going up against some tough riders when he competes in the 9 to 16 age bracket, his father Tim said the large age gap "doesn't phase him".
"In this championship, he's standing beside kids where he only comes up to their chest and he's riding against them," Tim said. "It doesn't even factor in that he is sitting beside a kid that may be 14-years-old and going to high school.
"He just goes out there and he's so determined to beat them that it doesn't matter who he has to overtake in order for that to happen."
With no family history in motorsport, Tim said everyone was surprised when Sonny expressed an interest in motorbike racing.
"My wife was a gymnast and I was always [into] footy and cricket, so it was surprising when Sonny came along and picked this sport," he said.
"He's just very gifted and we've been fortunate enough to have some really good people who are helping us navigate the sport.
"He's blown everyone away and has a lot of support from the community... it's really special to see and we're all just so proud of him."
Sonny is looking to make the top three in his heats and go straight through to the 'A' final, while the 'B' final is determined by the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th point-scorers.
Once Queensland's event wraps up, Sonny will be travelling to Brisbane to compete in round four of the Darcy Ward Speedway championship.
After competing in the first three rounds, Sonny is currently the championship leader and with only two more rounds to go, Tim said he's hoping he can finish strong and win the competition.
