'Quite exciting': Macleay Valley Eagles set to soar as AFL club announces its return

The Macleay Valley Eagles AFL Club will be soaring into next year with an exciting new generation of players following the club's decision to make its grand return in 2023.
The club has had a long and successful history since it was established in 2007 but was forced to shut down in September 2019 due to a lack of volunteers and the impact of COVID-19.
Macleay Valley Eagles Club president David Chamberlain said the club is currently in the process of forming the teams and committee members to play in the North Coast AFL competition next year.
"We're virtually starting from scratch, so it's been quite exciting to get the ball rolling again," he said.
"We unfortunately didn't have a choice but to shut down when COVID started, but we are very keen to get an AFL side back here in Kempsey and we look forward to seeing a new generation thrive at our club."
Mr Chamberlain said a new surge of volunteers and a great demand in the community to have an AFL team in Kempsey again is what prompted the club's decision to return next season.
"We've been contacted by various people who wanted us to get it running again, and we now have enough volunteers on the committee to get the club officially operating next year," he said.
Mr Chamberlain said the club will "definitely" have an under-15s side next year, with the hope of attracting more players and volunteers to start an under-13s, under-11s and a seniors team in the near future.
"As more people sign up, we are hoping to expand our teams and we would love to form a seniors team soon," he said.
"There's also keen kids coming out of South West Rocks who do have an AFL side but they stop at the under-13s, so this will be a great alternative for them."
Macleay Valley Eagles Club member Angus Baillie is one of the many people in the community who is passionate about starting the club again after he saw how it was benefitting young students while working at Melville High School.
"The club has always had a really eclectic mix of kids and they were getting really good moral outcomes," he said.
"We saw a lot of improvements in the children's attitudes and how they presented themselves at school, so it's just something we thought we should continue.
"I also work in a program at Melville High School that tries to engage Aboriginal boys in schools and keep them there until they graduate, and a lot of the boys who were doing really well at Melville had been associated with the club."
Two very special names, Ronda Colliver and Kevin Ackerly, sit amongst the club's long-lasting legacy.
The two have been the heart and soul of the Macleay Valley Eagles AFL Club for the past decade and after fighting a battle with leukemia, the passing of Ronda left a significant void in the Macleay community.
Both Ronda and Kevin poured countless hours into AFL in the region through their efforts in running development clinics in schools, administering the club, coaching, and preparing grant applications.
They also volunteered to collect children from their homes and drive them to training and matches as well as providing meals, care, and acting as registered respite carers for a number of the players.
In 2015, Ronda and Kevin were jointly awarded the AFL North Coast Junior Competition Volunteer of the Year award for their efforts.
Their dedication was also previously recognised in 2017, when they were awarded a Federal Member's Award for unselfish work throughout the community.
Baillie said Ronda's passing was another contributing factor to the club's hiatus.
"Kev and Ronda have been a massive part of this club for years," he said. "A lot of the times we saw improvements in the students were when they were under Kev and Ronda and Dave's wings here at this club.
"It was a huge loss to the whole region when Ronda passed away and it was a huge loss to the club."
The club will be holding a general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, September 14, at the clubhouse from 6pm in the hope of filling key committee positions and attracting more players.
"The plan going forward is to build on the current members we have," Mr Chamberlain said. "There's a lot of people interested, so it's just a matter of translating that into them signing up to the club."
To find out more about the club, email David Chamberlain at secretary@mvafl.com and Angus Baillie at angusbaillie@hotmail.com. You can also visit the club's Facebook page and website.
