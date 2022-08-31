Councillor Alexandra Wyatt is "apologetic to the women of Kempsey" after being out-voted for the role of Deputy Mayor at the new council's first meeting.
Cr Wyatt, who held the title from January 2021 to July 2022, has been replaced by Cr Anthony Patterson.
It has been Kempsey Shire Council's custom to elect a Deputy Mayor for a term of 12 months, and to hold that vote each September.
However, the open-vote was added to Tuesday's (August 30) agenda for the first Ordinary Meeting of the new council since the July by-election.
Both Cr Wyatt and Cr Patterson put their names forward to take on the role, and were invited to tell their fellow councillors why they were the best person for the job, before they voted by show of hands.
Cr Wyatt expressed gratitude for the position of Deputy Mayor for the past six months, and made it clear she wished to continue her commitment to the leadership position.
She told her colleagues she believed her public relations and communications skills, professional environmental experience, and training in social work, made her a successful leader and representative of the community.
However, she was most passionate about the need for female representation in council, and especially in leadership roles.
I am extremely disappointed to not be given the chance to continue this role.- Cr Alexandra Wyatt
Cr Anthony Patterson, who has previously served as Deputy Mayor for two years, spoke of his experience as a businessman and of his strong relationship with previous, Mayor Liz Campbell.
There was only one vote in it.
Cr Wyatt received four votes with Cr Patterson succeeding with a total of five votes.
Cr Wyatt said she "really loved being Deputy Mayor" and had hoped to be re-elected, not just for herself, but for all females in the shire.
"I'm grateful for the support of my community and for the opportunity to be Deputy Mayor for six months, however, I am extremely disappointed to not be given the chance to continue this role," she said.
"I am disappointed for the population in Kempsey, which is made up of 50.2 per cent of people who identify as female, that our civic leadership team is now 100 per cent male.
"I am obviously disappointed for myself, but I am also disappointed for young disengaged women and girls of Kempsey Shire."
Cr Wyatt strongly believes that for women to be engaged, and to feel understood and represented, they need to be able to see themselves in council.
It has to been the right person for the job, and I believe I'm it.- Deputy Mayor Anthony Patterson
"I think a governing body as a representative body needs to look like you and act like you to represent you. I don' see that now.
"I have four daughters, and three granddaughters, and I feel like a role model and inspiration to them, and I feel like I've let them down in a mother sense."
The councillor is not only disappointed in the results, she felt "blind-sided" by them.
Leading up to yesterday's meeting Cr Wyatt was under the impression she had the votes and was shocked, blaming "misinformation".
"I certainly didn't see it coming.", she said.
While Cr Wyatt believes the leadership team is unbalanced without female representation, Cr Dean Saul sees a balance between conservative and left-leaning leadership.
Cr Saul had planned to run for Deputy Mayor, believing it "critical to have a conservative as Deputy Mayor to ensure balance within council",
He says he decided to take his name off the table and support Cr Patterson: "to secure the best outcome for the municipality".
"I thought 'we don't want to split the conservative vote', and Anthony had the numbers, so I am happy to work with him and go forward."
"It has to been the right person for the job, and I believe I'm it," Cr Patterson said in response to Cr Wyatt's concerns.
He noted that Liz Campbell was Mayor for a decade, in addition to Betty Green and Janet Hayes, who are also past female Mayors of Kempsey Shire.
"Council staff have a pretty good balance in male to female, but most of all, it's the about the right person for the job, which brings me to why I'm Deputy Mayor," he said.
Cr Patterson is not against female representation and leadership in council.
"I respect Alexandra as a councillor, and if you go back and look at my how to vote cards, I only had women on it, and Alexandra was one of them."
Cr Patterson, who has 11 years experience in council, believes Cr Wyatt needs more time before becoming Deputy Mayor, "to understand how to work with the organisation a bit better".
Cr Patterson says the current Mayor, Leo Hauville, is also "not experienced".
"[Leo] was only there for a single term, and then he became mayor, and I feel that he needs some support and some guidance as well."
While previous mayor and councillor Liz Campbell decided not to run in the by-election, Cr Patterson made it clear she remains "an advocate and a friend. We continue to talk all the time and share ideas."
Cr Patterson says he had the overwhelming support of voters through the election; registering the highest number of personal votes.
"I feel it is my duty and the right thing to do to run for Deputy Mayor, with my experience, and the support of the community, to ensure this community is well-represented, and that the organisation has someone with experience to be in that role.
The newly elected Deputy Mayor agrees with Cr Saul that having a more conservative person joining the "left-leaning" leadership team to represent the community is important.
"Look at the votes," he said.
Cr Patterson describes himself as "more conservative" and believes the Macleay Valley, as a rural area, is more conservative.
"To have a left-leading, Green/Labor Mayor and an actual Greens Party member in our council...I think, yes, we have to make sure that we represent the community independently, but as a majority, as the votes say.
"To be re-elected is a real nod to say you're doing the right thing."
Cr Patterson will hold the title of Deputy Mayor until September 2023.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.