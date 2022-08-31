The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Shire's Deputy Mayor decided, sparking anger over female representation

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
Kempsey Shire Councillor Alexandra Wyatt and Deputy Mayor Anthony Patterson. Pictures by Ellie Chamberlain

Councillor Alexandra Wyatt is "apologetic to the women of Kempsey" after being out-voted for the role of Deputy Mayor at the new council's first meeting.

