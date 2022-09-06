Kempsey Swimming Club struggles to stay afloat as memberships sink to new low

The Kempsey Swimming Club is struggling to stay afloat after failing to attract new members in their last community meeting held earlier this year.
Kempsey Swimming Club committee member Janelle Barnett said the club's memberships have had almost a 40 per cent in the last three years and the club is currently in need of a new president, vice-president and secretary to keep it operational.
While the current committee members are committed to running the club for the competitive swimmers, club president Tim Smith said they will be forced to cancel their weekly club night activities, which happens every Tuesday, if those key positions aren't filled and new members don't come forward.
Mr Smith said their next community meeting at the Kempsey Swimming Pool on September 20 is their "last attempt" at saving this year's club night activities.
"It's 100 per cent do-or-die," Mr Smith said. "Our last meeting was a bit of a non-event. The people who were already part of the committee were essentially the only ones who turned up.
"Our next meeting is our last effort to try and attract new members before the season starts."
Mr Smith said the cancellation of the weekly club nights will have "devastating" consequences to the longevity of the club.
"Those Tuesday nights are where the club thrives and where we bring the young swimmers through, and we all acknowledge that it doesn't do swimming any favours by cancelling it," he said.
"Unless we have those younger ones learning to compete, it will be a short life cycle for the club.
"We need more numbers to drive those Tuesday nights because 90 per cent of our work happens there... where members come along and we all have a fun night and everyone's engaged in swimming.
"That part of the swim season will be gone as of the 21st of September if we don't get new members at the general meeting on the 20th."
Mr Smith said the club will "still be there on paper" to hold a qualifying carnival towards the end of October and for the representative competition members. But without new people filling those key positions, the club will be at risk of folding in the near future.
"A lot of people here want to step down from their positions for various reasons, and if [the positions] aren't filled then the club may not be here anymore," he said. "I am committed to staying on the committee, but I just can't hold the president position.
"I will hold it to keep the club going on paper and to keep the kids swimming competitively, but it just won't be sustainable long-term and not having those Tuesday nights will mean no more juniors coming up through the club."
"It's really heartbreaking when you can see what needs to be done to reinvigorate the club, but it just takes more people to make it work."
The "special" community meeting will be held at the Kempsey McElhone Swimming Complex on Tuesday, September 20, from 6pm.
