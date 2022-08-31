Veterans in the Mid North Coast have been left feeling disappointed after losing funding for wellbeing services in the area.
Previously, Cowper had been promised $5 million of funding from the former Coalition Government's Federal budget to go towards Veteran Wellbeing Services in the electorate.
Advertisement
But now after the election, the funding has bee reallocated elsewhere.
"It's more than a slap in the face to our diggers," Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said.
"For some reason, Labor has chosen to sweep that $5 million and allocate other funding to 10 veteran hubs in 10 Labor seats,
We have the most veterans in New South Wales on the Mid North Coast in the seats of Lyne, Page, Cowper and New England which has not been allocated any funding despite the figures speaking for themselves."
When Vice President of the Veteran's Wellbeing Network Mid North Coast(VWNMNC) Justin Poppleton heard that the funding had been withdrawn, his initial reaction was surprise followed by disappointment and then determination.
"We are passionate in our support of looking after our mates and I don't think that support is as funded as it should be or as it needs to be," he said.
"We're not interested in the politics of it.
What we want to do is to be able to support the veterans."
Port Macquarie RSL sub-branch President Jason Gill said that the funding could have provided services to not just local Port Macquarie veterans but those in the wider Mid North Coast area.
"It would have been so beneficial but unfortunately, it's on the back burner again," he said.
The removal of the promised $5 million hasn't put a damper on the volunteer's spirits.
VWNMNC senior advocate Richard Kelloway described the situation as another challenge.
"We have such a good story and we're doing such a terrific job that it's going to be pretty hard for any government to say no," he said.
Mr Poppleton said that he thinks logic must prevail.
"I'm trying to remain positive and constructive and like we all do, we get knocked down, we stand up and we keep moving forward."
Mr Conaghan said that he is calling on Federal Minister for Veteran's Affairs Matt Keogh to reconsider the decision.
Advertisement
"I'm always hopeful," he said.
"If the services are there at [the veterans] fingertips, we know they will access it.
We've got that obligation to ensure they are treated properly and receive the services that they need."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.