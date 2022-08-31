The Macleay Argus

Mid North Coast branch and local Youth Volunteer crowned among surf life saving's best

By Newsroom
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:26am, first published August 31 2022 - 8:37am
South West Rocks' Youth Volunteer Georgia Gaddes and the executive of the winning Mid North Coast branch, with their Awards of Excellence. Pictures, SLNSW

Mid North Coast has been named Branch of the Year and South West Rocks SLSC's Georgia Gaddes has been named Youth Volunteer of the Year at the 2022 Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) awards.

