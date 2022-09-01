The Macleay Argus

Kempsey nurses take to the streets as part of state wide strike

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 1 2022 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
West Kempsey was filled with the noise of blaring car horns, renditions of a Twisted Sister song and the cries of angry nurses this afternoon (September 1)

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

