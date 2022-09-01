West Kempsey was filled with the noise of blaring car horns, renditions of a Twisted Sister song and the cries of angry nurses this afternoon (September 1)
Kempsey nurses took to the streets, marching from the hospital to the front of Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey before making the rounds on Elbow Street.
Signs in hand, the nurses outside Ms Pavey's office were just some of the many who partook in the state wide nurses strike.
Organised by NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA), nurses across the state went on strike to achieve safer staffing ratios.
The NSWNMA have proposed that there be one nurse for every four patients in a ward and one nurse for every three patients in the emergency department.
Additionally the NSWNMA is demanding a seven per cent pay rise to keep up with growing inflation.
NSWNMA Kempsey branch president Corinne Williams said that the community needs to be aware of the current situation.
"In Kempsey, the average patient waits 48 to 72 hours in emergency, and there's only so many beds available" she said.
"Nurses, doctors and hospital management are working their arses off but their hands are tied by the government."
Other nurses are engaging in a 24 hour strike but for many of the Kempsey nurses, staffing is such an issue that they can only afford to strike for a few hours.
NSWNMA Kempsey branch Vice Secretary Jessie Jackson said that a lot of it comes down to staffing numbers.
She estimates that the average nurse at Kempsey District Hospital attends to five to six patients depending on the shift.
Before receiving funding for additional staff members, Ms Jackson said that a nurse took on roughly seven to eight patients during night shifts.
Ms Jackson said that ratios would ensure that patients get proper care in a timely fashion and allow nurse not be be overloaded with unreasonable workloads.
"We have vacancies on almost every shift," she said.
"Almost ever day that needs to be filled and the only way to fill those vacancies is for the current nursing pool to be doing overtime."
Ms Jackson said that the overtime work has contributed to burnout and has seen many senior nurses leave the workforce.
The supply of junior nurses is helpful but with no senior staff to help train them, Ms Jackson said it was a band aid solution.
"We're really passionate about our job but at the end of the day, we have to take care of ourselves as well," she said.
"We're just everyday people too."
Custodial mental health nurse Karina Daniels said that the issue isn't attracting nurses but keeping them in the profession.
"Lots of people want to be nurses," she said.
"We just can't retain them and that's because pay conditions are rubbish."
"We've worked for rubbish wages forever. We are just buckling now."
Nurses marching the streets of Kempsey is change to the usual strike location where nurses would stand outside of the hospital.
Ms Jackson said that by going into town, the nurses would be in the community.
"More poeple are going to see us and hopefully we will reach a wider audience than when we have a strike in front of the hospital.
Ms Jackson said she hoped the improved visibility of the strike would get the support of the community and help the community understand the strike is not just about pay.
"It's about us being able to provide quality care to the people in our community and that affects everybody."
