The Lower North Coast Rural Fire Service will be adopting a new fire rating system as bushfire season begins today (September 1).
The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) provides a simplified way of describing the level of danger in the event of a bushfire and provides a rating system that is utilized nation wide.
Advertisement
The previous rating system had been used for over 50 years and had six categories whereas the AFDRS only has four.
Lower North Coast RFS District Manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said the new system makes it easier for the community to understand and make decisions on days of risk.
"It's just a consistent approach no matter where they are across the state," she said.
"They'll see the same signs and they'll understand what the risk is and what they need to do to protect themselves."
Manual signs have been installed however a new vendor for the electronic signs is still pending.
The current fire danger ratings can be found on the RFS website.
As bushfire season begins, Ms Ferris said that the public shouldn't get complacent with the current wet weather.
"While our firefighters are continually training and preparing for the season...we also need the community to also prepare," she said.
"Take the time to review their bushfire survival plan. It's a simple conversation with the family that can take five minutes."
Members of the public can find resources for their bushfire survival plan on the RFS website or can call their local brigade for further information.
"Take some simple steps to prepare your property ahead of the fire season and don't wait until it's too late," said Ms Ferris.
"Remove flammable material from around your house, clear your gutters, check your hoses reach all around your house and if you have pump.
Just prepare ahead of the season and let's hope we don't use it."
The AFDRS has been designed using the latest scientific understanding about weather, fuel and how fire behaves to improve the reliability of fire danger forecasts.
The new categories are:
Plan and prepare
Advertisement
Be ready to act
Take action now to protect life and property
For your survival, leave bushfire risk areas
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.