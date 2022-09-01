The Macleay Argus

RFS are adopting a new fire rating system statewide as bushfire season begins

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:26am, first published 1:30am
The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System comes in place today as fire season begins. Picture supplied

The Lower North Coast Rural Fire Service will be adopting a new fire rating system as bushfire season begins today (September 1).

