Kempsey Shire Council proudly supports mental health awareness with a range of initiatives offered to staff. Photo - Supplied.

RU O K Day is an important day for employees of Kempsey Shire Council with celebrations organised again this year for the entire staff. It's important because it is just one step on the ongoing mental health journey for staff.

Kempsey Shire Council is an organisation that works for the community, while also being staffed by members of that same community. That's why prioritising the mental wellbeing of staff is also a great community investment.

Craig Milburn, Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, is extremely proud of the range and variety of steps the organisation has taken over the last 12 months to support staff.

"Mental health conversations are an important and regular part of working for Council," said Mr Milburn.

"The last few years have been particularly tough for the whole community, including our staff. We want to make sure our staff know they are supported, to check in, to listen and to encourage them to take the right actions to maintain their wellbeing."

Mental health training has been provided to all people leaders in the organisation.

Additionally, Council has also invested in intensive Mental Health First Aid training to establish its first team of Mental Health First Aid Officers.

Council also organised dedicated events for Men's Health Week and Women's Health Week with reference to mental health.

All staff have access to the Employee Assistance Program which provides anonymous professional emotional and psychological support. This year that has expanded from in-person support to include online services and training.

Council has also established a Wellbeing Team which organises an annual calendar of events supporting employee health and wellbeing. The Team champions mindfulness with free weekly sessions. They also run initiatives to support staff making changes for a healthier lifestyle including increased fitness, better eating habits, improved sleep and reducing stress.