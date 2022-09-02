New funding to fast-track Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Project

The Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro project between Kempsey and Armidale is set to be fast-tracked after a new round of state government funding.
It is one of five energy storage projects, with a combined capacity of almost 1.75 gigawatts (GW), to share $45m under the NSW Pumped Hydro Recoverable Grants Program.
The off-river Oven Mountain Project is being developed by OMPS Pty Ltd in partnership with Alinta Energy. It will enable up to 600 MW of energy to be stored and released on demand.
Work includes the construction of two reservoirs, tunnels and a new underground power station.
However, pumped hydro projects face long lead times with costly development activities taking up to four years to complete and procurement and construction typically taking another four years.
In a statement, the Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean, said the funding will support pre-investment activities, establish project feasibility and develop a strategic business case.
"If these pumped hydro projects proceed to construction, they are expected to create more than 2300 jobs and attract $4.4 billion of private investment, which will help grow the economy and support the regions," Mr Keane said.
"These grants will be repaid to the Government if a project reaches financial close, meaning that these same funds could be used to support even more projects in future."
Pumped hydro acts like a giant battery for the electricity system. It uses surplus renewable energy to pump water up a hill, then releases water back down the hill through giant turbines, to create electricity.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey is a strong supporter of the project.
She has said it will create jobs and critical infrastructure and has the potential to be a water source for firefighting, while offering water security for Kempsey.
"Oven Mountain could inject more than $1 billion of investment into our region and create up to 600 new local jobs during construction alone."
NSW has a target to build at least 2GW of new long duration storage by 2030.
The state government has committed $97.5 million to accelerate pumped hydro projects that could meet that target.
This includes funding for private projects as well as funding to undertake site investigations for pumped hydro potential on existing WaterNSW dams.
