Nurses are 'buckling' and we all need to do something about it

A few years before my mother's death, I discovered she'd been bashed while training to be a nurse in the state's Central West.
I had found an old article about the attack in Trove, our national archives. Needless to say it was a huge shock, particularly given the local news report at the time referred to her unknown assailant as "a maniac".
Advertisement
Like many trainee nurses in the early 1950s, she was staying in the hospital's nurses' quarters. She was only 19 and must have been terrified. She didn't know her attacker and it appears he was never caught.
While she never mentioned her assault during my childhood, I knew all too well how gruelling and sometimes dangerous, nursing could be. Mum worked all sorts of hours, while also raising four children, and often brought home stories of patients being aggressive, or matrons (the old-fashioned title of nursing managers) being demanding.
She was constantly exhausted.
I often wondered why she kept going back until she retired. Sadly, I never found the time to ask.
So, when I see how strung out, overworked and underpaid our nurses are - decades later - I think not just of them, but of their husbands, wives, partners, kids, family and friends. An entire social unit suffers when our jobs become so demanding that we are pushed to the brink of "not coping".
Thursday's nurses' strike in Kempsey was warranted, without question. I challenge anyone to say they don't deserve all they are asking.
The case studies and comments that surfaced in our reporter Emily Walker's story about the strike, are alarming.
"We've worked for rubbish wages forever. We are just buckling now," explained custodial mental health nurse Karina Daniels.
NSW Nursing and Midwives Association Kempsey branch president Corinne Williams told Emily that the average patient waits 48 to 72 hours in Kempsey Hospital's emergency department.
Say what??
That's just shocking. How could we (i.e., our governments) allow the under-resourcing of hospitals to become so bad? Aren't our taxes meant to prevent this?
Ms Williams also said that the community needs to be aware of the situation. Yes, we do.
Let's all do our bit to ensure that awareness extends to our local, state, federal and business leaders.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, The Macleay Argus and North Coast (ACM)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.