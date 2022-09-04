The Macleay Argus

Summit reforms apply to disability pension

By Maeve Bannister
Updated September 4 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan O'Connor says the changes will help people who've been 'locked out of the labour market'. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Australians with a disability eligible for the age pension will be able to earn extra income without losing their benefits, federal skills and training minister Brendan O'Connor has confirmed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.