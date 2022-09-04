Last week we held the first meeting of the newly elected Kempsey Shire Council.
Five previous councillors were re-elected, and they were joined by three new councillors.
Council welcomed by acclamation councillors Kinne Ring, Scott Butterfield and Dean Saul. Councillor Ring is the youngest woman to be elected to council. Councillors Butterfield and Saul are Frederickton residents.
Councillor Saul was previously on Council from 2004 to December 2021.
At the start of the meeting we elected the Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months. Two candidates were nominated: Councillor Alexandra Wyatt, who was the Deputy Mayor for the last six months; and Councillor Patterson who served as Deputy Mayor in 2020 and 2021.
After short speeches from both candidates the vote was held with the General Manager as returning officer and Councillor Patterson was elected. Congratulations and welcome to our new Deputy Mayor.
I would like to thank Councillor Wyatt for her outstanding support as the previous Deputy Mayor.
During the meeting important decisions were made, including a resolution to transfer the 2021-22 carryover and revote budgets to this financial year.
This means that Council can continue work on projects that weren't completed, or started, before June 30.
Several factors impacted their progress such as flooding, COVID-19 and supply chain issues.
Council also noted the corporate performance of council in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 and congratulated staff on achieving 81 per cent of the actions outlined in the Operational Plan given the issues above.
We also commended the amount of grants council secured for projects which was approximately $38 million.
Finally, councillors resolved to attend the Local Government NSW Annual Conference being held in the upper Hunter in October.
This will be a great opportunity for councillors to learn and share with other representatives from around NSW and have input into the policies of the organisation that represents all councils in the state.
An important staffing decision was also made last week with council's new Director of Operations and Planning set to be Michael Jackson who previously worked Penrith City Council.
He commences his role in October and will oversee the work of staff delivering the services and infrastructure for our Shire.
I look forward to welcoming Mr Jackson to our area.
