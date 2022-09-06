The Macleay Argus

Our history: Bandbox Theatre alive and well

By Phil Lee Oam, Kempsey Museum
September 6 2022 - 11:00pm
The Bandbox Theatre is celebrating 60 years of entertainment. Picture from the Billie Crawford collection, Kempsey Museum.

The Bandbox Theatre, home of the Macleay Valley Theatre Company (MVTC) - formerly Kempsey Singers - is celebrating 60 years of providing quality entertainment to the Macleay.

