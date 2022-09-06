Our history: Bandbox Theatre alive and well

The Bandbox Theatre, home of the Macleay Valley Theatre Company (MVTC) - formerly Kempsey Singers - is celebrating 60 years of providing quality entertainment to the Macleay.
After an enforced layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bandbox Theatre came out of hibernation in June this year.
MVTC staged "More", written and directed by local Chris Dockrill to an appreciative audience for a nine show season.
It was Chris' previous successful production "Flame Trees" performed in February, 2020, that was the last show before "More".
COVID-19 raised its ugly head the week after, so for two years and four months, the theatre group had no income.
"Bills still had to be paid so it was a very difficult time for our group", stated Greg Taylor, president of MVTC.
"For a theatrical society which boasts a proud history of over 110 shows since its formation in 1962, it was certainly a hard pill to swallow", he added.
The Bandbox itself had been transformed into a theatre in 1971 through the hard work of members of the then named Kempsey Singers.
Mr Taylor was set to direct the Australian play "A Hard God" written by Peter Kenna in August 2020 but this venture had to be put on hold.
He was able to re-schedule for its performance in September 2021. The group hit a further snag with one of the cast becoming ill.
The play was then planned to be presented in March 2021 after another cast member had to withdraw due to a job opportunity elsewhere. Difficulty with finding a replacement saw the play postponed again.
"A Hard God" will now be staged in March/April, 2023, with a musical "Boys' Own Macbeth" (written by Graham Bond of Aunty Jack fame) to be directed by Chris Dockrill, set for September next year.
Local company Human Rabbit which is striving to bring stand-up comedy to the Macleay has already presented two quality shows at the Bandbox this year. Bookings to hire the theatre are welcomed and open to local and visiting groups.
It is envisaged that the Bandbox has the potential to become the performing hub for the Macleay Valley and beyond.
The MVTC has applied for several grants over the last few years in order to be able to refurbish the theatre.
There have been two designs put forward, one by architect Peter Hadlow and one by Kempsey Shire Council, which both have much merit in improving the building.
The performance space which has a seating capacity of 153 and possesses, without question, the best acoustics in the district, requires some cosmetic work only.
Disabled access, a larger and more welcoming foyer, new toilets, new kitchen and extended backstage area are all priorities of a future refit.
The MVTC is happy to work in conjunction with council towards realising this dream. The finished product would become a sought after venue for local and indeed visiting performers.
The MVTC is holding a 60th anniversary reunion weekend on 5-6 November, welcoming back past members, with theatre tours open to the public, a dinner on Saturday evening and all culminating in a concert at the Bandbox on Sunday afternoon comprising excerpts from past shows and performances by others groups from the Macleay Valley.
For those interested in joining the group in whatever capacity: acting, directing, front of house, lighting, costume, make up, set construction, or in any other role, please contact Greg Taylor on 0447 644 422.
Kempsey Museum will be supporting the Macleay Valley Theatre Company by hosting a display of memorabilia later this year.
