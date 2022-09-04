Upcoming Kempsey race events

You can expect top-quality race events at Warwick Farm. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Neds.



The Kempsey area and surrounds have quite a few upcoming races this year. This article is for you if you want to attend or bet on any of the upcoming Kempsey races. Here are some of the upcoming race events at Warwick Farm in Kempsey.

Upcoming Kempsey races

Warwick Farm is one of Australia's top racecourses, and rightfully so. The picturesque farm has a rustic aesthetic that charms everyone that attends events hosted at the racecourse.

The prestigious racecourse hosts a total of 23 race events yearly on Wednesday afternoons. The biggest event at Warwick Farm in Kempsey is the show-stopping Australia Day.

Warwick Farm's stunning leafy surrounds are the backdrop for a state-of-the-art racecourse. And the racecourse is situated next to William Inglis & Son Ltd, one of Western Australia's greatest thoroughbred auctioneers.

You can expect top-quality race events at Warwick Farm. So here you have it - a guide to a few of the upcoming racing events at Warwick Farm in Kempsey.

Upcoming Race events at Warwick Farms in Kempsey:

Warwick Farm Race Day

Location: Warwick Farm

Date: Wednesday, 7th December 2022

Time: TBC

Line Up: On Warwick Farm Race Day, you can explore the training facilities and enjoy great food and even better company from the many horses while waiting for the race events to commence.

Christmas at Warwick Farm Race Day

Location: Warwick Farm

Date: Wednesday, 21st December 2022

Time: TBC

Line Up: On Warwick Farm Race Day, you can explore the training facilities, interact with the beautiful horses, enjoy the views, and eat great food while waiting for the races to start.

Warwick Farm hosts exciting horse racing events on 23 Wednesdays each year. It's a great opportunity for horse racing lovers and avid betters.

Betting on horses: How to choose a winner

If you bet on a horse, you must consider many things, such as the horse's form, age, and breed. Here's how to choose a winning horse. These tips and a bit of luck will go a long way!

The horse's form

Keep an eye on how the horse has performed in past races. A horse's history will give an idea of what to expect in the future. It is also a great way to gauge a horse's innate ability to perform. So, how has the horse you favour been performing of late? Have you seen any improvement in the horse's performance?

It's wise to bet on a horse that has shown consistent improvement and natural talent.

The horse's breed

Your horse's breed has a great impact on its performance and build. Horse breeding is such a big part of the horse racing industry. You can rely on breeders to know almost exactly what to expect from a horse in terms of racing performance. It's important to know the exact breed and, if possible, the genetic makeup of the horse that you're betting on.

The horse's age

Take a horse's age into consideration before placing your bets. Younger horses will still develop their speed and stamina, whereas older ones will lose their strength as time goes on. So, is the horse developing, peaking, or steadily declining in terms of its performance?

The horse's rating

A horse with three or more runs in racing events will be given a rating. The official rating authority will determine the horse's mark. And the mark serves as an indication of the horse's talent. A horse's rating tells the story of its past performance and its perceived capabilities. This rating is typically very accurate, and many racegoers follow it to make their final decision when placing bets.

Other factors

A horse's win also depends on a few other factors. You have to assess the career of the trainer and jockey. The weather can change the course of a race! When noting how a horse performs, note the weather, and you might notice a pattern. Some horses perform better or worse, depending on the weather and conditions on the grounds.

Final takeaway

Horse racing events are exciting and offer a lot! You can improve your chances of winning a bet by understanding horses, weather, trainers, and jockeys. However, a little bit of luck often goes a long way!