A South West Rocks man was refused bail on Saturday (September 3) after being charged with 29 offences including possession or use of a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Ocean Street, South West Rocks on Friday (2 September) at 6:30pm.
During the search, police allegedly seized 20 gel blasters, two firearms, seven extendable batons, three butterfly knives, two tasers, two laser pointers, throw knives, knuckle dusters, a paintball gun, and cannabis.
The 35 year old man was arrested at the premises and taken into the Kempsey Police Station.
He was formally refused bail at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday (September 3) and is due to appear at Kempsey Local Court today (September 5).
