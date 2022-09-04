The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks man faces charges over alleged firearms, prohibited weapons and drug offences

By Newsroom
September 4 2022 - 11:30pm
Firearms were allegedly found at the Ocean Street property. Picture supplied.

A South West Rocks man was refused bail on Saturday (September 3) after being charged with 29 offences including possession or use of a prohibited weapon without a permit.

