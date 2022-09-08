Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories will continue to be rolled-out this week
It's time to meet your new councillor, Kinne Ring, who is the youngest female to ever be elected on to council.
The name might ring a bell {insert wink here}. Perhaps she was your school captain at Kempsey High, or maybe you know her as the Macleay Valley Business Chamber's "Outstanding Young Business Leader"?
Well, if you don't know her yet, you soon will.
Home Base: Grew up in Moparrabah and currently living in Kempsey
Work: Centre Manager at the Country University Centre Macleay Valley
Experience on council: First elected in this year's by-election (July 2022)
Representing: Independent
I was lucky enough to find my passion early in my career, and that is building the aspirations of young people to pursue higher education.- Kinne Ring
With a Bachelor of Business from the University of Newcastle, three years experience in Marketing and Communications, and her work in outreach at the University of Wollongong, Kinne Ring returned to Kempsey to take on her important role at the Country Universities Centre (CUC).
As one of three staff members, Cr Ring says she helps local high school students navigate their way into university, along with supporting current university students.
Cr Ring works hard and volunteers hard.
The 27-year-old currently serves on Macleay Valley Business Chamber, Macleay Valley Business Women's Network, the Country Education Foundation Macleay Valley and the Upper Macleay Yowies.
Cr Ring says it was her involvement in these community committees that made her want to be a councillor.
"I am a voice for our youth, and our small business community as well as an advocate for education".
During her first term on council, Cr Ring says she is focused engaging the youth.
"I want to educate young people on how council can make a difference, how to use their voice and how they can make a difference", said Cr Ring.
As the youngest female councillor ever elected to Kempsey Council, Cr Ring believes it is a "huge win" to have a woman as young as her representing.
"I am showing what young women can do if we are given the opportunity," she said.
Cr Ring was recently awarded Outstanding Young Business Leader by the Macleay Valley Business Chamber (June 2022) for her contribution for the success of CUC, and is a finalist for the same award at the Mid North Coast Business Awards announced this week (September 9).
Cr Ring says she wants to use her platform to "ensure that our smaller villages have a voice and are being serviced as well as our bigger hubs".
A top priority for the new councillor is to see our community to thrive through connection.
"Being the secretary of the Upper Macleay Yowies Football Club has given me an appreciation for the connection in our smaller communities and how council can support them", she said.
"Coming out of COVID-19 and a period of natural disasters, it is important for people to come together again".
Cr Ring says she has worked hard to get out in the community and create a platform that people can engage with.
