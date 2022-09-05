Talented motorbike rider Sonny Spurgin has ticked off another impressive achievement this year after he came third in the under-16s solo and best pairs speedway championships in Queensland.
Sonny competed on Saturday (September 3) in the hope of impressing the speedway judges and making the next Australian championships selection.
Although the 10-year-old was up against some tough riders in the 9 to 16 age bracket, Sonny didn't let that phase him as he came second in his heats to go straight to the "A" finals where he then rode his way to a podium finish.
His father Tim said he "exceeded expectations" in Queensland's speedway championships.
"We had a very successful weekend and we're all pretty stoked for him," he said. "We executed what we wanted to achieve, and it was good to go out there with a plan and actually pull it off."
While it was no secret that Sonny had a tough competition ahead of him, Tim said he was determined to give it his all and stand on that podium at the end of the day.
"He was a little professional on the day. As the race went on, [the other competitors] put a little bit more distance on us each time, but he just did what he had to do to get on the podium."
Tim said the result gives Sonny a "huge" confidence boost as he prepares for round four of the Darcy Ward Speedway championship, which he is currently leading in.
"He's been pretty cocky and full of himself all weekend actually," Tim said. "He's just riding on this high, and we're hoping he can take this momentum with him to the Darcy Ward championships and come away with the win."
Sonny would like to thank his supporters and sponsors as he continues to chase his dream in the motorbike racing world.
