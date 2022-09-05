Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories will continue to be rolled-out this week.
It's time to meet your new councillor, Scott Butterfield.
Home Base: Frederickton
Work: Property Maintenance
Scott Butterfield worked for Akubra for 34 years and started his property maintenance business about 20 years ago. Last October, he made a decision to work for himself full time.
Experience on council: First elected in this year's by-election (July 2022)
Representing: Group C
As a born and bred Kempsey man, and owner of Butterfield Lawns and Maintenance, Councillor Scott Butterfield has spent plenty of time out in the community talking to people about "an array of things".
Recently, he noticed some things kept coming up.
Talk of the town is people's love, and concern, for the area.
"People seem to love living in this part of the country, but are worried about where our town is heading," said Cr Butterfield, who decided to run for council to see if he could help steer the Shire in the right direction.
Cr Butterfield said his priority is to push hard to deliver what he campaigned for.
"When Group C was running for council our campaign focused on fixing roads, roadside slashing to make our roads safer and CCTV cameras to help with crime to make our town a safer place," he said.
The new councillor is proud of his hometown and is focused on creating a place people want to visit and live.
"I would like to encourage new development in the way of housing to entice more people to move to this wonderful area.
"By doing this, hopefully we can create new businesses for the town and boost jobs in the Kempsey Shire."
Cr Butterfield attended his first Ordinary Meeting at Council Chamber's last week (Tuesday 31), and despite being nervous at first, he said he enjoyed "having a say and being heard".
"Everyone here is well educated and spoken", said Cr Butterfield, who is still catching up on council matters, but says he will continue to ask questions and learn.
