Man charged with 'serious' firearms offences appears in Kempsey Court

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
September 5 2022 - 6:55am
A South West Rocks man charged with an extensive list of firearms and weapons offences has had his bail review adjourned until tomorrow, Tuesday September 6, so that more details regarding his mental health support could be sought.

