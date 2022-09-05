Man charged with 'serious' firearms offences appears in Kempsey Court

A South West Rocks man charged with an extensive list of firearms and weapons offences has had his bail review adjourned until tomorrow, Tuesday September 6, so that more details regarding his mental health support could be sought.
Michael Murphy, 35, appeared before Magistrate Scott Nash in Kempsey Local Court on Monday, September 5.
The 35-year-old was charged on Friday, September 2, after officers from Mid North Coast Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Ocean Street, South West Rocks.
During a search of the premises, police allegedly seized 20 gel blasters, two firearms, seven extendable batons, three butterfly knives, two tasers, two laser pointers, throw knives, knuckle dusters, a paintball gun, and 67 grams of cannabis leaf.
Murphy is charged with 29 offences, including:
Lawyer Michael Dampney told the court Murphy has shown "hyper-focused behaviour" previously due to a mental diagnosis and had purchased a "garage full of power tools".
He also said his client is not at risk of fleeing if released on bail.
The police prosecutor said the matters are "serious and the facts indicate that two of the air rifles were not locked and sealed".
The court also heard that a "number of prohibited weapons were seized".
Magistrate Nash raised the issue of Murphy's diagnosis and questioned the support in place when considering bail.
He adjourned the matter until Tuesday, September 6, with Murphy to remain in custody.
"The detail in relation to the diagnosis ... is a bit light-on," Magistrate Nash said.
"If you were to be in the community, I would like to know how we're going to ensure this type of alleged behaviour would stop.
"I would like Mr Dampney to come back to me and let me know more about you and what's proposed if you were to be released into the community."
He will reappear in Kempsey Local Court.
