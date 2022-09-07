Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories have been rolled-out over the past weeks.
Next on the list is Councillor Arthur Bain who represents The Greens Party in local government.
Home Base: Bellbrook
Work: Teacher at Kempsey East Public School
Experience on council: Elected to council in 2021
Representing: The Greens
Arthur Bain says his purpose as a councillor is to make decisions that are beneficial for the community, and to work together with fellow councillors to get a better outcome from the State Government.
Councillor Bain is "honoured" to have been elected at last week's Council Ordinary Meeting (31 August) as the voting delegate for the upcoming Local Government NSW (LGNSW) Annual Conference in October.
The new councillor attended the LGNSW last year in 2021, which he dubbed a "council meeting on steroids".
Cr Bain believed he was a good candidate to represent the Kempsey Shire as someone who "did his homework" and helped fellow councillors to understand the motions on the table. This is why he self-nominated for 2022.
"There is a lot of reading involved when there is a 129 motions on the floor", said Cr Bain, who is committed to represent the shire as a whole at the conference.
Cr Bain considers council's ability to work together to get a better outcome from the state government as a high priority.
"There is various ways that the state government shifts costs from them onto us, including managing Rural Fire Service assets, and that's one motion I'll be putting up for our council to bring to local government at the conference", said Cr Bain.
Having someone on the board who understands how to work across levels of government (local, state and federal) for better outcomes is where Cr Bain believes he can raise a hand and help educate other council members.
Cr Bain aims to represent the Macleay throughout the two year term in various, with some short and long term goals set;
Long term
Short term
