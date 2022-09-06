Bail for South West Rocks man charged with firearms, weapons offences

A South West Rocks man charged with 29 offences relating to prohibited weapons has been granted bail.
Michael Murphy, 35, appeared before Magistrate Scott Nash in Kempsey Local Court on Tuesday, September 6.
He first appeared before Magistrate Nash on Monday (September 5), however the matter was adjourned to determine if there was sufficient mental health support in place for Murphy if he were to be released on bail.
The 35-year-old was charged on Friday, September 2, after officers from Mid North Coast Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Ocean Street, South West Rocks.
During a search of the premises, police allegedly seized 20 gel blasters, two firearms, seven extendable batons, three butterfly knives, two tasers, two laser pointers, throw knives, knuckle dusters, a paintball gun, and 67 grams of cannabis leaf.
Murphy is charged with 29 offences, including:
Magistrate Nash said the matter is "a strange situation" because of Murphy's mental health diagnosis and his need for support.
"He is charged with a strictly indictable offence," Magistrate Nash said.
The prosecution described the charges as "very serious matters".
However, Magistrate Nash said he had to take into account the 35-year-old's need for mental health support and his low risk of re-offending, when determining bail.
Murphy has been released on bail and is required to report to South West Rocks Police Station twice a week. He must also attend the Kempsey District Hospital Mental Health Unit for assessment and treatment.
The matter will return to Kempsey Local Court on November 1.
