The Macleay Argus
Subscriber

Bail for South West Rocks man charged with firearms, weapons offences

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:09am, first published 4:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Courthouse.

A South West Rocks man charged with 29 offences relating to prohibited weapons has been granted bail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.