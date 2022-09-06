The Macleay Argus

Country music drummer Randall Wilson played 'right to the end'

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:21am, first published 8:23am
Randall Wilson. File picture by Lou Farina

A memorial show will be held later this month for drummer Randall Wilson who died in Nambucca on August 29, just a week after playing at Kempsey's Country Music Showcase.

