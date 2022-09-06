The Macleay Argus

Emergency services fun day to help Kempsey families 'Get Ready'

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Fire and Rescue

Kempsey Shire Council is holding a Get Ready Family Fun Day featuring demonstrations from several emergency services, all in the name of disaster preparedness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.