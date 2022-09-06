Kempsey Shire Council is holding a Get Ready Family Fun Day featuring demonstrations from several emergency services, all in the name of disaster preparedness.
The event will kick off on Sunday September 18 from 10am until 2pm at the Verge Street car park.
Beth Bickford, Council's Recovery Officer, said the Get Ready Family Fun Day is all about preparing residents for future disasters and emergencies in a fun and engaging way.
"We'll have the local Rural Fire Service fighting fires right in front of you in live demonstrations and explaining safety tricks and tips to avoid fires," Ms Bickford said.
"Along with live rescue simulations from many emergency service agencies, there will be reptile shows, a photo booth, tonnes of freebies, food trucks and more."
In the lead-up to the event, businesses can help spread the Get Ready message by getting involved in the Dress Your Biz Up competition.
The competition asks businesses to dress up their windows in red between September 12 and 18 to remind people to Get Ready.
"There's a $500 accommodation voucher to spend at Macleay Valley Holiday Parks up for grabs for the best-dressed window. The winner will be announced at the Family Fun Day," Ms Bickford said.
The competition is now open and businesses can enter by calling Kempsey Shire Council's Customer Service on 6566 3200.
"It's not a matter if a disaster will strike our shire again, it's when. So, it's vital that the community take advantage of Council's Get Ready program and events to learn how they can prepare."
Council's website has more information at ksc.pub/family-fun
