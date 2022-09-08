5 beds | 2 baths
What could be better than watching the mighty Macleay River roll by? On this stunning property, you can do just that.
Here you can find the perfect tree change and sea change combination.
This fertile riverfront farmlet comes with deep-water Macleay River frontage and it has 7.7ha productive alluvial soil.
The home is spacious and modern, and with five bedrooms there is plenty of room for the family.
With fresh paint, new carpets, a modern kitchen, bathroom and an ensuite, all the work has been done. Just move in and enjoy.
There are huge family living areas, a wide deck, and fantastic rural and river views.
All this is just five minutes from Smithtown, eight minutes to South West Rocks and beach, and twenty minutes to Kempsey.
Here you can live the good life. Fatten cattle, grow veggies, catch fish or crabs, and enjoy boating; it's all possible here.
