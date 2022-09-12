Mackville's Star Hotel is set to be sold with settlement expected to occur on September 30.
The hotel situated near the Nambucca River is a popular hotel for the Macksville community.
Vendor for the sale Ross Simpson said that he chose to decided to sell the hotel as he was now retired.
"Enough's enough," he said.
"It's time we moved on, that's all."
Sold by HTL Property, the freehold passive investment pub has approximately 20 years remaining on the lease and enjoys an annual net rent in excess of $273,498 as well as GST and outgoings.
"We are finding that pub sale prices continue to defy both expectations and some challenges being met by other property indexed asset classes, with excellent trading conditions reported across NSW and values underpinned by rising entitlement prices" advised HTL Property Director, Blake Edwards.
Mr Simpson said he believes the hotel will remain a pub after the purchase.
The purchaser, who's identity remain undisclosed, is attracted to the stability of the investment and the 10 valuable gaming entitlements that are included in the sale.
Mr Simpson also owns the Heritage Hotel based in Gladstone.
When asked if he had plans to sell that property as well, his answer was clear.
"Not a hope in hell."
