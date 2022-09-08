The Macleay Argus

ORCCA Census results recorded 3,202 humpback whale sightings on census day

September 8 2022 - 11:00pm
The second census date will be an opportunity for members of the community to record their own whale sightings. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) census results were released this week with a whopping 3, 202 humpback whale sightings recorded.

