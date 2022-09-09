The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:02am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The All Saints Anglican Parish in Kempsey pays tribtue to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Emily Walker

The Macleay Valley has joined the worldwide outpouring of grief following the death of our longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.