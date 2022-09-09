Macleay Valley pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Macleay Valley has joined the worldwide outpouring of grief following the death of our longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Her death on Thursday afternoon (UK time) comes after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old.
Advertisement
Here is how the Macleay Valley has been honouring Queen Elizabeth II.
1pm:
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville has said in a statement that the death of Queen Elizabeth II has evoked many emotions - great sadness and shock, alongside a wave of inspiration and awe.
The mayor's full tribute is below:
On behalf of the Kempsey Shire community, I offer our deepest sympathy to the Royal family and condolences to King Charles III at this time of great loss.
We also remember a remarkable woman who reigned with great dignity for 70 years, including as Queen of Australia under our constitution.
The Queen gave great service to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth nations. Her ceremonial roles throughout those years included sixteen visits to Australia.
My wife and I were lucky enough to visit London a few years ago and took the opportunity to tour Buckingham Palace. It is an awesome place to see.
As we viewed the staterooms full of priceless art works, statuary and furnishings, I reflected on the life of a monarch surrounded by servants, finery and wealth. Though clearly a position of great prestige and luxury, for 70 years she was always in the public eye. There must have been days where it felt like being trapped in the proverbial gilded cage.
Yet the enduring memory of the Queen is one of dignity, dedication, and a life of trying to unite people in the face of ever-increasing change. In her time there have been many changes in our world. Most of them have been positive and a benefit to our democracy.
Many years ago she said the following in one of her famous Christmas broadcasts. "We may hold different points of view but it is in times of stress and difficulty that we most need to remember that we have much more in common than there is dividing us."
Nearly 50 years late these words remain as true as ever. For the overwhelming majority of Australians she is the only monarch we have known. We should be thankful for the work of our Queen. We should take inspiration from her life and service.
Vale Queen Elizabeth II. God save the King.
11am: The Kempsey Court House and the Kempsey Library have lowered their flags to half-mast after Queen Elizabeth II's death.
10am: Steve Hulbert from the Macleay River Historical Society has shared archives of the Macleay Argus's articles about the Queen.
Advertisement
8am: The All Saints Anglican Parish in Kempsey has opened its doors to anyone the community who wishes to pay their respects.
"The bells have been rung, and already members of the Kempsey community have gathered in the Church to pay their respects and give thanks to God for the amazing life and witness of Queen Elizabeth II," their Facebook post read.
"The Church is open from 6am today. We invite you to take a few moments out of your day to visit the Church, to offer your thanksgivings, and to be still and aware of God's presence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.