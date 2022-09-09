'Very sad': Macleay Valley residents respond to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Macleay Valley residents have responded to the news of the death of our longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
Tributes have been flowing in from across the world from politicians, performers and people on the street who met the monarch.
Advertisement
The Macleay Argus spoke to residents in town this morning and asked them how they're feeling after hearing the "very sad news".
Macleay Valley resident Warren describes himself as a "bit of a royalist" and said he is saddened to hear of The Queen's death.
"She's been The Queen all my life... so it's quite sad," he said.
His partner Michelle said although she's not a royalist, she was still sad to hear of her passing.
"I feel sad, I still have a fondness for the queen," she said.
Fellow resident Janell said she "feels sorry" for the royal family.
"[I feel sorry for] Prince Harry, Prince William, the whole lot of them," she said. "She is going to be really missed by everyone."
A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old's death.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.