The Macleay Argus

Dash with a Splash colour run returned to the Macleay Valley after two year hiatus

By Emily Walker
September 11 2022 - 4:30am
Students from across the Macleay Valley were invited to participate in this year's Dash with a Splash held at Eden Street Playing Field for Child Protection Week (September 9).

