Students from across the Macleay Valley were invited to participate in this year's Dash with a Splash held at Eden Street Playing Field for Child Protection Week (September 9).
Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation member and organiser for the event Joshua Donohue said the day was for children dealing with mental health and other issues.
"It's about bringing everybody back together in our community," he said.
It was Mr Donohue's first time organizing the event which had been postponed since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It wasn't a free event in the past," he said.
"There was a fee charged to participants for the day...now everything is just for free today due to COVID-19 hitting.
I just want...everyone to have fun for free."
Pathfinders Family Connect and Support was one of the approximately nine sponsors for the event.
Pathfinders program worker Tegan Dejioia said that it was important that the organisation was involved in the day for Child Protection Week.
"It's important to acknowledge the kids that don't have voices," she said.
"I feel like today is really important for kids to run around, have fun, know they're heard and just a day for them because I feel our little people deserve a day for themselves."
Sponsors and other organisation had stalls set up for children to visit, receive free items or partake in activities.
The run itself was an obstacle course filled with water guns, a foam pit, slide and plenty of colour powder thrown at participants.
