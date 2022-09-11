The Macleay Argus
Photos

Gallery: Macleay Netball Association hosts jam-packed day of grand finals

By Newsroom
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:09am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:54pm
After making the difficult decision to postpone the grand finals by a week due to torrential rain that hit the Mid North Coast on Friday (September 2), the Macleay Netball Association finally managed to hold their games on Saturday, September 10.

