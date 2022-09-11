Gallery: Macleay Netball Association hosts jam-packed day of grand finals

After making the difficult decision to postpone the grand finals by a week due to torrential rain that hit the Mid North Coast on Friday (September 2), the Macleay Netball Association finally managed to hold their games on Saturday, September 10.
The highly anticipated premier division one grand final between minor premiers Natureland (NAT) Storm and the Crescent Head Vipers was a headliner in the star-studded line up of games.
These two teams have been the front-runners and stand-out teams in this division all season and was always going to be an epic match up.
The game was watched by many lining the court to see the best two teams in the Macleay netball competition go head to head. In a grand final that everyone strives to be a part of, this game didn't disappoint.
It was a tight game between the two teams for the majority of the match. The defence from both sides was strong, which really put the pressure on the goal shooters to maintain their accuracy to keep the points coming. There were some fantastic moments of play with plenty of turn overs and interceptions.
In the end, it all came down to which team had the stamina and accuracy to maintain the winning edge. That winning edge was gained by the NAT Storm team who were the victors at the end of the game, winning 43 points to 32.
A stand out performance by NAT Storm goal attack Elyse Wilson, gained her the well deserved Ali Mavin Medal for the Most Valuable Player in the Division one grand final.
This award was chosen by the grand final and two of the Macleay's finest umpires, Olivia Bailey and Tracey Noble, who both officiated the game very well and are a credit to the Macleay team white umpires.
The Division 1A grand final took place between South West Rocks Stingers and Natureland Cyclone.
The Natureland (NAT) Cyclone team defeated the Stingers in the end, winning 57 points to 50. The Most Valuable Player for the NAT Cyclone was Taylor Kelly-Scholes and for the Stingers, Amy Riach.
Division two was taken out by South West Rocks Seasalt who defeated the MNA 13 Reps team, while the division three was won by Frederickton Sport Club Dizzy Dames who defeated the Golden Oldies Betties.
The junior netball competition went ahead in similar conditions to the senior format, with the Saints Comets Satins being crowned the first past the post winners in the 11's side competition, while the runners up were the Crescent Head Mermaids
The junior grand finals for the 12, 14 and 15 years divisions had some really close games and fantastic netball on display by all the talented up and coming netballers in the Macleay.
In the end, it was the South West Rocks Waves who took out the 12 years division, while the South West Rocks Emeralds were crowned the runners up.
In the 14 years division, the winners were the Saints Comets Phoenix, while the runners up were the Saints Comets Milky Ways.
In the 15 years division, the winners were the Saints Comets Stars, while the runners up were the South West Rocks Corals.
Overall, the Macleay Netball Association organisers said the day and season has been a great success and would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved in the 2022 season from players, coaches, umpires, clubs, officials, committees and spectators.
For a full list of grand final winners and award recipients, head to the Macleay Netball Association Facebook page.
