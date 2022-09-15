The announced public holiday to mourn the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth will leave certain services in the Macleay Valley closed or limited.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Australia would hold a national day of mourning on Thursday September 22 as one-off public holiday.
The news of the Queen's death has received a strong response from many in the community with many paying tribute her passing on Friday September 9.
The Queen's funeral will take place in the UK on Monday September 19 at 11am local time meaning broadcasts of the event in New South Wales will take place from 8pm.
A condolence book is available for the public to write personal messages of condolence to the Royal Family at MP Melinda Pavey's office on Elbow Street.
The condolence book which will be archived by the Commonwealth and sent to Buckingham Palace will be available until September 23.
An online condolence book is also available for the public to sign.
Prior to the funeral and public holiday, the All Saints Anglican and Catholic Churches of Kempsey have come together to plan a joint service of prayers, readings and hymns for Queen Elizabeth II at 1pm on Sunday, September 18.
