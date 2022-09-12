The Macleay Argus

Search is on for the region's mystery Lotto millionaire

By Newsroom
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:09am, first published 3:39am
The Macksville Newsagency team. Owner Joe Welsh (left), Shirley Welsh (middle) and Manager Amy Welsh (right). Picture supplied

The search is on for a local Lotto player who won $1m in Saturday's draw - and is yet to check their ticket.

Local News

