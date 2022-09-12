Search is on for the region's mystery Lotto millionaire

The search is on for a local Lotto player who won $1m in Saturday's draw - and is yet to check their ticket.
According to lottery officials, the unregistered winning ticket was purchased at the Macksville Newsagency in Wallace Street.
Newsagency owners Shirley and Joe Welsh said they hoped the winner checked their entry soon.
"It's great to see a division one win land in Macksville - it gives the town a little boost. Our most recent division one win was back in 2016, so it was time for us to sell another big win."
The mystery player was one of seven who took home division one in the draw on Saturday, September 10.
Since the ticket is unregistered, officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner, so they need to come forward.
The Lott spokesperson Francesca Figliano urged all Macksville lottery players, or anyone who purchased a ticket as they were passing through, to check their numbers as soon as possible.
"If you discover you're holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin claiming your prize," she said in a statement.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4293 were 31, 45, 2, 11, 8, 32, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 41.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.