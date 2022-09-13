The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers' Coastal Premier League season comes to an end after semi-finals defeat

By Mardi Borg
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:30am
The Macleay Valley Rangers have been knocked out of the Coastal Premier League season after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Coffs United in the semi-finals, with the women's side facing a similar fate after a 5-2 loss to the Urunga Raiders.

