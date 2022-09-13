The Macleay Valley Rangers have been knocked out of the Coastal Premier League season after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Coffs United in the semi-finals, with the women's side facing a similar fate after a 5-2 loss to the Urunga Raiders.
The men's team came fourth on the ladder in the regular season to secure their shot at grand final glory, where they again seized the opportunity to go all the way last week after narrowly defeating Port United 4-3.
However, the team failed to back up their performance on the weekend, and a few missed opportunities early on in the game eventually led to their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Coffs United.
While coming off a 5-2 loss in the Coastal League One Women's clash against Urgunga, coach Heidi Tamblyn said the score "probably reflected us giving them a few more chances than we wanted to".
"We knew it was going to be a competitive game, but I think we really gave them a big test in the first half," she said. "I think we probably just lost our composure a bit in the second half.
"We had a couple of chances in the game, and we just didn't manage to kick as many ball to the back of the net."
Despite the loss, Tamblyn said their game on the weekend was a "huge improvement" from their 6-0 defeat against Urunga earlier in the season.
"I was really impressed with how we stepped up to the challenge on the weekend, and I think the score, compared to that other one, reflects how much we have improved as a team," she said.
"Even though we were a few goals down, we still managed to get a couple back, which is always good and a sign that we really wanted to do well and we are still trying to do the right things."
Tamblyn said the inaugural Coastal League One Women's season has been a great experience and the team is determined to go again next year "as long as the league's there for us to play".
"I think it's a great opportunity for us to play in league that is really competitive," she said.
"It's been more competitive than what we are used to, and it's a great incentive for young girls to work hard and stay in the league and have somewhere to go as they get older in terms of competitions that are of a high standard."
"This season has been a great experience for us, and I think we were definitely the underdogs coming into the season. I think the fact that we managed to put a decent team together and really compete against the other teams has been a real highlight.
"There's definitely some areas where we need to improve on but in terms of a first season, I am really happy with how everyone has stepped up to the task."
As the the season now comes to an end for both teams, Tamblyn is already thinking about how they can make the best start in next year's competition.
"I think next year we need to have a solid pre-season," she said. "Throughout the season, we have had some really great games and then we dropped off in some other ones, so that pre-season will be making sure we stay consistent throughout the year.
"I just want us to continue to grow on the momentum that we gained this year and hopefully go all the way next year."
