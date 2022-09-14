Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term.
Their stories have been rolled out of the past few weeks. Introducing Simon Fergusson for our final edition.
Councillor Fergusson represented the Macleay prior to the by-election and with six months under his belt, he is ready to take on the next term.
Home Base: Simon Fergusson lives on a small river-side property just outside Toorooka with his wife and two children.
Work: He runs a small herd of beef cattle, alongside contract work for rural farms in the area.
Experience on council: First elected in 2021
Representing: Group B
Councillor Fergusson says he learnt a lot over he past 6 months on council and is looking forward to learning more over the next two years.
"Already in mid-term of council, as this is not a normal election time-frame, I'm looking forward to working with the new team on current projects already underway", Cr Fergusson said.
Joining the rest of the councillors' and their top priorities, Cr Fergusson is also eager to get our damaged roads fixed in an effective and efficient manner, saying "we need to make sure we are getting value for our money".
The new councillor will be focused on managing overdevelopment in the Macleay's coastal towns as he believes "unprecedented growth will have major effect on the local communities and the entire shire".
As a farmer himself, Cr Fergusson would like to see improvements in river warnings to better prepare for future flood events.
"I haven't come to council with a list of my own agendas", said Cr Fergusson, who is keen to work collaboratively with councillors and the community.
Meet your other councillors: Dean Saul, Anthony Patterson, Kerri Riddington, Alexandra Wyatt, Scott Butterfield , Arthur Bain and Kinne Ring.
