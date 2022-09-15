The Macleay Valley Mustangs Club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought season, with the reserve grade, women's and under-18's side all making their grand final.
The women's squad will play in the inaugural North Coast Women's League grand final this Saturday (September 17), while the reserve grade and under-18's side will play in the Group Three Rugby League grand final on September 24.
The three grand final fixtures follows the club's premiership success in the junior divisions, with the Kempsey Dragons under-10s and Smithtown Tigers under-12s taking out their grand finals on the weekend.
Macleay Valley Mustangs Club president Reuben Jones said he's very proud of the club's "amazing effort" this season.
"It's a pretty good feeling from the club's point of view," he said. "It's been a really good club environment this year, we have really come together to support all our teams' efforts, and I think that's shown on the field.
"We also have a really great coaching staff who have all helped the club get to where they are in the season - it's a credit to them all."
While the three senior teams prepare for their grand final, the first grade side is reluctantly getting ready to give up their 2019 premiership trophy after getting knocked out of the regular season.
The side has held the premiership for three years after COVID-19 paused the Group Three competition in 2020 and 2021.
"It was nice to keep the trophy for so long, I think it's probably the first time that's happened to be honest," Jones said.
"It's disappointing to see the first grade out, but you can't take anything away from the team, they all stood up when they needed to and they had a really promising season.
"It's sad to give the trophy up, but hopefully we can bring three more home in the other divisions."
The women's side is preparing for their first grand final appearance, where they will play the Long Flat Dragonettes at Laurieton Oval on Saturday.
Captain-coach Simone Smith said the team is determined to win the first premiership in the inaugural North Coast Women's League competition.
"As this is our first season, we are all incredibly proud to be playing in the grand final," she said. "It was everyone's hope to make the grand final in our first year, so it's amazing to tick that off the list.
"We're very excited for the game, but now it's about having that mindset as a team that we could be the first team to win the premiership in this competition... that's pretty exciting."
Smith said although the season has been "challenging at times" due to training disruptions and injuries, it has been a good foundation for the competition to build on and she looks forward to it growing in the future.
"Not having some players in the squad at times meant that we have had to get through a bit of adversity, but I think the competition has been as good as it could be for its first run in the area," she said.
"I think it has set a good platform for women in the league, and it's a great opportunity for the competition to grow each year.
"The exciting thing is that we have got a really young squad, so this competition is a great way to develop their skills and foster that local talent."
While the grand final date creeps closer, Smith said she has "a lot of confidence in the team that they can get the job done."
"I've been trying to get the side to focus on taking it day by day and how they can each individually help the team perform well on the day," she said.
"At the end of the day, it's a mental game as much as it's physical, so we have to be prepared in all aspects of the game to pull off the win."
Despite a rocky start to the season, the reserve grade side has had an impressive run in the lead up to the finals, where they eventually snatched the minor premiership from the Port Macquarie Sharks in their 38-10 victory at Kempsey on August 27.
The Mustangs then backed up their performance on the weekend when they defeated the Sharks 44-0 to book their spot in the grand final on Saturday, September 24.
Reserve grade coaching staff member Allan Lockwood said the team's season has been a credit to their training.
"We had a slow start to the season," he said. "We had a few losses against teams we knew we probably shouldn't have lost to.
"As the year went on, we started to understand that it was all due to our preparation, and we needed to make sure we were targeting those key areas in training, which we started to do.
"I think our win over the weekend proved that we didn't fluke that game against the Sharks in our last home game. We knew what we had to do in both games and we were able to execute that really well.
"It definitely gives us a lot of confidence heading into the grand final."
The Mustangs will verse the winners of this weekend's preliminary final which features the Sharks and the Hawks.
Lockwood said the team will be "keen to take on either team" as they use the extra week to focus on the big decider.
"Our final preparations have just been about tightening up our ball control and getting the boys mentally focused," Lockwood said. "The boys know they have to be in the right mindset on the day, so that's what we are working on this week."
The under-18's side has had an impressive victory over the weekend, defeating the Port City Breakers for the first time this season in a see-sawing game that went down to the wire.
Under-18's coach Robert Fernando said he was proud of the team's efforts to crawl back from a poor start where they were down 14-0, to eventually grab a 26-36 victory.
"It's a good feeling, and it was good to see us come back like that during the game," he said. "I think it showed our resilience and determination to get the job done, which will be a good mindset to take into the grand final."
The under-18's side will verse the winners of this weekend's preliminary final which features the Breakers and the Bulls.
"I'm hoping the next two weeks will give us a good opportunity to really focus as a team and get a good amount of preparation done before the game," Fernando said.
"We know the job's not done yet, and we still have a lot of work to do to bring that trophy home."
