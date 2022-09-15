The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Mustangs' reserve grade, womens and under-18s make their grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:46am, first published 1:30am
Macleay Valley Mustangs' reserve grade (bottom photo), womens and under-18s are all through to the grand final. Pictures by Penny Tamblyn

The Macleay Valley Mustangs Club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought season, with the reserve grade, women's and under-18's side all making their grand final.

