A Macksville woman has discovered that she holds the unregistered ticket that has shared last Saturday Lotto's (September 10) division one prize.
The woman, who won't be named for obvious reasons, was one of seven players who picked up $1,428,571.43.
Lottery officials say that when contacted, the woman was on holiday.
"My god! I've been crying. This day couldn't get any better," she told them.
"I've played the same numbers for many years. They were just random numbers that I've continued to play.
"I'm not too sure why I chose those numbers, but they've obviously worked in my favour.
"My birthday is coming up, so I might kick my heels up and celebrate on my birthday."
The woman's winning entry was purchased at Macksville Newsagency in Wallace Street.
She checked her ticket at the newsagency, where she told officials that the team member very quietly and calmly took her to a private room to confirm the win.
Macksville Newsagency owners Shirley and Joe Welsh said the win was a long time coming for the community.
"It's been four years since we last sold a division one win. This is the start to a winning streak," they said.
The winning numbers in draw 4293 were 31, 45, 2, 11, 8 and 32, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 41.
