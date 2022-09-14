The Macleay Argus

Macksville woman discovers she's the town's mystery Lotto winner

By Newsroom
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 1:17am
The team from Macksville Newsagency, where the winning ticket was bought. Picture supplied

A Macksville woman has discovered that she holds the unregistered ticket that has shared last Saturday Lotto's (September 10) division one prize.

