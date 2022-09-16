Tuesday evening (September 13) was a night of glitz and glamour as Year 12 Indigenous students from across the five secondary schools in the Macleay Valley came together to celebrate their achievement at the Dunghutti Elders Council community meeting space.
The event which has been postponed for the last two years featured a three course dinner with stunning dance performance by Figtree Descendants from South West Rocks.
One of the event founders from Melville High School, Aunty Jacqui Welsh said that the event means everything to here.
"What first began as a collaboration between both Melville and Kempsey High Schools in 2008 has now become a major event for the five secondary schools in the Macleay Valley," she said.
Each year a different school from Melville High School, Kempsey High School, Macleay Valley Vocational College, St Paul's College and Kempsey Adventist School (KAS) take turns organising the event with KAS responsible for this year's festivities.
"We are so proud to have been able to host this year and be part of this unique community event," said Kempsey Adventist School principal Jodie McDonald.
"It's been wonderful to be able to partner with other schools in the area in such a positive and rewarding way."
Macleay Valley Vocational College Aboriginal Education Officer Chirstine Wright feels that the collaborative nature of this event, unique to the Macleay Valley, could be a model for other schools to come together to host a similar event in their areas.
"It was so good to see all the schools working together," she said.
"All regions should have an event like this, to unite the community and celebrate the achievements of our indigenous students."
The Macleay Valley All Schools Dinner planning committee would like to thank the Dunghutti Elders Council for providing the venue and for their support.
Kempsey High School will be steer the planning committee next year.
