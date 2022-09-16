The Macleay Argus

Year 12 students shine at Macleay Valley All Schools dinner

By Newsroom
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tuesday evening (September 13) was a night of glitz and glamour as Year 12 Indigenous students from across the five secondary schools in the Macleay Valley came together to celebrate their achievement at the Dunghutti Elders Council community meeting space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.