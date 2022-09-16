Local primary producers affected by flooding are being urged to apply for further recovery support through the $100 million Critical Producer Grant, co-funded by the federal and NSW state governments.
The grants will provide producers with the support needed to restore and rebuild essential infrastructure that has been directly damaged by the floods to better withstand future disasters.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the funding available will help primary producers recover from flood damage that occurred during the February and March 2022 floods.
"The agriculture, horticulture, forestry and aquaculture industries are vital to the region's economy, and they, along with the businesses and communities that rely on them, have huge hit in the past year," Ms Pavey said.
"The funding in this package will complement the $75,000 Special Disaster Grant already available for impacted primary producers in disaster declared areas from the February and March 2022 floods."
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the grants will help primary producers in the key agriculture, horticulture, forestry and aquaculture industries get their businesses back on track.
"This package is part of more than $3.5 billion committed by both governments to help communities and industries recover from the devastation of repeated flooding events over the past year," Mr Saunders said.
"Our State's agriculture, horticulture, forestry and aquaculture industries have played an essential role in building a strong and thriving economy, and we are committed to keeping our farmers and key regional industries in business."
Funding is available to primary producers for:
The Critical Producer Grant program is designed to complement existing flood-recovery measures for individuals and businesses in disaster declared regions, many of which are co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Applications for the program are now open.
