The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) has released new statistics that show police reports of domestic violence assault increased by 11 per cent in the five years leading to June 2022.
The Mid North Coast had one of the largest increases of domestic violence related assault with reports increasing by 36 per cent over that period.
In comparison, other major offences such as break and enter non-dwellings and stealing offences had decreased.
BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said that the pandemic had wildly disrupted criminal behaviour resulting in unprecedented falls in crime across NSW
"The COVID-19 crime reduction has delivered huge benefits to the volume of property offences," she said.
"Unfortunately, however violent crimes generally have not fallen.
Police reports of domestic assault and sexual offences were already increasing before the pandemic and that hasn't changed."
Mid North Coast Women's Domestic Violence Advocacy Services (WDVCAS) manager Lou Webber said that she wasn't surprised by BOCSAR's findings.
"That's totally reflected in the service statistics that we collect as well," she said.
"One of the most noticeable things that we're seeing are the number of new referrals for clients that we haven't previously had contact with."
The BOCSAR statistics revealed that 245 cases of domestic violence related assault was recorded in the Kempsey LGA between June 2021 and June 2022.
Ms Webber said that she believed that a number of factors contributed in the rise of new cases such as prevalent discussion around domestic violence and changes in the judicial system.
Improvements such as allowing survivors to give evidence in remote witness rooms and preventing unrepresented defendants to cross examine survivors have allowed for greater protections.
"I think these steps that we have to improve our criminal justice system can slightly improve a woman's ability or willingness to access safety by that means," Ms Webber said.
Survivors can seek help and support by connecting with specialised domestic family violence services like WDVCAS, police or their GP.
"I think the most important thing for those that they're disclosing this to is to believe them," she said.
Need help? If you or anyone you know is in need call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline 131 114
