Growing up on a farm, Lily Moore went to the beach with her family just once a year on January 1st. Now, she's a Dive Master with over 1000 dives in her logbook.
Born and raised at Eungai Creek, Lily Moore attended Macksville High School where she took up Marine Studies in year 11 (2016).
"I chose [Marine Studies] because I wanted to know what all the fuss was about", said Ms Moore, explaining it was her enthusiastic teacher who sparked her interest.
"Mr Webb was into diving and he would always show us his videos and he was just very keen about it so it got us excited to try diving in the first place," she said.
"I thought, 'it must be alright if he is so keen about it', and signed up".
The first day of a dive course is notoriously the most challenging.
A day in the pool that people dread the most, of unnatural-feeling skill tests, like taking the air source out of your mouth and removing your mask under water. A day a lot of people walk away from thinking 'is this really for me'?
Not Ms Moore. She "even thought the day in the pool was fun", and was "obsessed" from the very start.
After her first time diving in the ocean It's all she could think about, and was always trying to get out of school to go diving.
At age 17, Ms Moore got in touch with South West Rocks Dive Centre and started work experience once a week on Wednesdays.
Within a year, she'd become a Dive Master.
Ms Moore has been diving now for 6 years and has logged close to 1500 dives. She's travelled for international sites in places like Fiji and Haiwaii, but Ms Moore can't get enough of South West Rocks' underwater world.
"I love coming home. It's great to dive other places, but I can't wait to get back here. There's so many places to dive, it's never boring. It's different every day," she said.
Ms Moore not only feels "privileged" to regularly dive at one of the best known sites in the world, Fish Rock Cave, but she feels lucky to be able to say that she loves her job.
"I genuinely love coming to work. Not many people can say that".
Her relationship with brothers Kevin and Peter Hutchinson who run the family business is another reason Ms Moore never dreads her job.
"We're like a close family. We want to hang out with each other. We're really good friends," she said.
When people ask Ms Moore about a standout day during her dive career, she thinks of a day in January last year (2021). Coming up to her 1000th dive, Ms Moore went to "the aquarium" at Fish Rock. The Hammer Head Sharks had arrived in numbers, and she spent her time underwater simply starring up as the sharks danced around one another above her.
As someone who "wasn't really into water activities" growing up, that's all changed now.
Ms Moore says that on her days off work diving, she goes diving.
"I don't know how long I can do it for, but I don't want to even think about doing anything else".
