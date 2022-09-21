The Macleay Argus

Meet the locals: Dive Master at South West Rocks Dive Centre, Lily Moore

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
September 21 2022 - 2:00am
Dive Master Lily Moore at Fish Rock dive site, South West Rocks. Picture Ellie Chamberlain

Growing up on a farm, Lily Moore went to the beach with her family just once a year on January 1st. Now, she's a Dive Master with over 1000 dives in her logbook.

Journalist

