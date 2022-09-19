Young people experiencing homelessness in Kempsey are coming together to build and maintain vegetable and herb gardens to gain knowledge, life skills and connection.
YP Space, a specialist Youth Homelessness Service that covers Kempsey and Port Macquarie, received a $1000 Community University Partnership (CUP) grant from Charles Sturt University (CSU).
Its "Youth Sprout Project" has already seen young people in Kempsey learning valuable life skills and knowledge about growing their own food.
The project is focused on participants supporting themselves and making healthy lifestyle choices through the creation, maintenance and harvesting of the gardens they tend. They also experience the physical and mental benefits of working with their hands, outdoors.
The project will flourish at the old Central Caravan Park in Kempsey, recently purchased by YP Space MNC to combat the current housing crisis on the Mid North Coast.
The property will be developed into a community within a community, which will house up to 25 young people ages 16-25 who are experiencing homelessness.
The grounds will have several community spaces including fruit, vegetable and herb gardens, chickens, a BBQ area, and a children's playground.
Together they have already created the beginnings of an impressive edible garden that will no doubt become the centre of activity for the village and a place to bring health and wellbeing to life.
By working together, the YP Space MNC team and young residents can create an inclusive living project where young people can contribute to creating a welcoming and rewarding environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.