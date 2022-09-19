The Macleay Argus

Kempsey garden project focused on helping young people support themselves

By Newsroom
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:18am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tending a shared garden. (Left to right) Teb Crisp , Leish Morrison, Caleb Rose (CEO YPS), Adam Race, Deb Tougher and Jake Dowdy. Picture supplied

Young people experiencing homelessness in Kempsey are coming together to build and maintain vegetable and herb gardens to gain knowledge, life skills and connection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.