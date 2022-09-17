The Macleay Valley Mustangs have won the inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership after defeating the Long Flat Dragonettes 26-10.
It was a dominant first half for the Mustangs, who scored back-to-back tries to eventually lead 16-0 at halftime.
The Mustangs picked up where they left off in the second half, getting a quick try to extend their lead to 20-0.
While the Dragonettes scored two tries in the second half, an extra six points to the Mustangs eventually sealed the game and the premiership.
Full match report, reaction and photos to come.
