Macleay Valley Mustangs win inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership

By Mardi Borg
Updated September 17 2022 - 9:08am, first published 8:31am
The Mustangs celebrate their grand final win. Picture by Mardi Borg

The Macleay Valley Mustangs have won the inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership after defeating the Long Flat Dragonettes 26-10.

