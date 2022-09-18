Although the closest she came to the Macleay was on her Royal Yacht Britannia anchored five miles off Trial Bay, many people from the Macleay were able to see her and have fond memories of our late Queen Elizabeth on her 1970 Australian tour.
After visiting Sydney, Hobart and Melbourne, Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne sailed up the east coast of New South Wales on Her Majesty's Yacht, Britannia.
After leaving Melbourne on 8 April 1970, they visited Wollongong and Newcastle and on Saturday, 11 April, the Royal Yacht was scheduled to anchor off South West Rocks at 7.15 am.
The suggestion was made by the Kempsey committee in charge of the celebrations of the Royal Visit, that a flotilla of small vessels would join the Britannia and provide an escort through Macleay waters as she was en route to her next destination, Coffs Harbour.
Boats from three deepwater fishing clubs: South West Rocks; Crescent Head; and Hat Head, were invited to join in the escort, along with professional fishing boats and about 50 boats were expected to participate.
On the morning of April 11, the Britannia arrived at Smoky Cape 45 minutes early and made a wide arc out to sea so as to return at the appointed time. The crowd packing a vantage point near Trial Bay Goal enjoyed a good view of her as she drew close to Laggers Point.
Only about 20 small boats were able to master the rough choppy seas to escort the Britannia and then had to return to port after a short time.
Two carriages had been added to the North Coast Mail Train on that day to carry travellers from the Macleay to welcome the Royal party at Coffs Harbour, but bookings were so heavy that a special train was organised. The Royals would begin their visit after the Britannia had anchored in Coffs Harbour at 10 am.
The schedule included a reception at the Civic Centre, a visit to Bruxner Park to witness timber and other forestry activities, and then a surf carnival at Park Beach.
Many visitors from the Macleay had close glimpses of the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne as they walked among the large crowd that had turned out, estimated at 40,000.
This was to be a "walkabout" tour, a practice which enabled the Royal family to meet and greet a greater number of people and not just officials and dignitaries.
Outside the Forestry buildings near the Jetty, the West Kempsey School's brass band played under a banner proclaiming "Welcome from Kempsey".
The Duke of Edinburgh later spoke with Tony Andrews, Glen Sales, John Bliss, Carolyn Tallents and Graeme Agland from the Band, commending their performance.
Able Seaman Kevin Tester, the son of Mr and Mrs Roy Tester of Smithtown, was aboard the escort vessel HMAS Stuart and was given six hours shore leave as he was the only North Coast sailor on board.
Included in the guard of honour for the Queen were scouts from the 1st Kempsey Scout Group.
The Macleay Argus later announced that the Queen's charm had captivated the people of the Mid North Coast. For them, the Royal Visit was the highlight of the year - if not the decade - 52 years ago.
