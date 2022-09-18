The Macleay Argus

The Macleay's ocean escort, guard of honour and brass band performance for the Queen

By Phil Lee
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:57am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boats from the Crescent Head Blue Water Fishing Club alongside the Britannia off Trial Bay. Picture, Macleay Argus

Although the closest she came to the Macleay was on her Royal Yacht Britannia anchored five miles off Trial Bay, many people from the Macleay were able to see her and have fond memories of our late Queen Elizabeth on her 1970 Australian tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.