Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow north-west of Kempsey

A motorcycle rider has died after hitting a cow on the state's Mid North Coast..
About 2.40pm on Sunday September 19, emergency services were called to Greenhills Road, Upper Taylors Arm, about 30km south-west of Macksville, after reports a motorcyclist had collided with a herd of cows on the side of the road.
Witnesses rendered first aid to the rider, a 64-year-old man, before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died while being taken to Macksville Hospital.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police' social media pages.
