The Macleay Argus

Motorcyclist dies after hitting cow north-west of Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:17am, first published September 18 2022 - 11:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rider has died after hitting a cow on Greenhills Road. Picture, Google Maps

A motorcycle rider has died after hitting a cow on the state's Mid North Coast..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.